AEW News: Highlights From Kenny Omega vs. Sammy Guevara, Chris Jericho Confronts Matt Hardy

March 26, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Fight For the Fallen Kenny Omega AEW

AEW posted highlights from Kenny Omega’s AAA Mega Championship defense against Sammy Guevara. You can see the video below:

– Also online is Chris Jericho’s confrontation with Matt Hardy as you can see below:

Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, Matt Hardy

