AEW News: Highlights From Kenny Omega vs. Sammy Guevara, Chris Jericho Confronts Matt Hardy
March 26, 2020 | Posted by
AEW posted highlights from Kenny Omega’s AAA Mega Championship defense against Sammy Guevara. You can see the video below:
– Also online is Chris Jericho’s confrontation with Matt Hardy as you can see below:
