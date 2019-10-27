wrestling / News
AEW News: Hikaru Shida Arrives in US, Young Bucks Get Room Service With Best Friends
October 27, 2019 | Posted by
– AEW’s Hikaru Shida is officially in the US. Shida posted to Twitter noting that she was on her eay to move here, and then later that she has arrived. Shida faced Riho at All Out:
いよいよ出発です。行ってきまーす！
Time to board✈️#aew #ImWithAEW #ImWithMAKAI #MAKAI #魔界 pic.twitter.com/moI5Fj9NuH
— HIKARU SHIDA 志田 光 (@shidahikaru) October 26, 2019
無事に到着！！
明日からいろいろな準備に取りかかります・・！
Arrived at the US!!
I will start to prepare for the life in here tomorrow…!! pic.twitter.com/IaTFSwabm2
— HIKARU SHIDA 志田 光 (@shidahikaru) October 27, 2019
– The latest episode of the Young Bucks’ “Wrestlers On The Road Ordering Room Service” is below, featuring Best Friends:
