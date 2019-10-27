wrestling / News

AEW News: Hikaru Shida Arrives in US, Young Bucks Get Room Service With Best Friends

October 27, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Hikaru Shida AEW All Out

– AEW’s Hikaru Shida is officially in the US. Shida posted to Twitter noting that she was on her eay to move here, and then later that she has arrived. Shida faced Riho at All Out:

– The latest episode of the Young Bucks’ “Wrestlers On The Road Ordering Room Service” is below, featuring Best Friends:

