wrestling / News
AEW News: Hikaru Shida Defeats Serena Deeb on AEW Dynamite, Malakai Black Vignette Airs
– Hikaru Shida picked up another win over Serena Deeb in the ongoing rivalry between the two on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Shida defeated Deeb on the show, and you can check out some highlights below:
A lot of hatred here. @shidahikaru is all business heading to the ring for her grudge match against @SerenaDeeb! Watch #AEWDynamite #WinterIsComing LIVE everywhere on @tntdrama NOW! pic.twitter.com/HrnPbTsTcr
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 16, 2021
The Woman of 1,000 Holds @SerenaDeeb goes right after the knee of @shidahikaru that she's been targeting for weeks. Watch #AEWDynamite #WinterIsComing LIVE everywhere on @tntdrama NOW! pic.twitter.com/6mGOTFgFra
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 16, 2021
.@shidahikaru is ALL OVER @SerenaDeeb!
Watch #AEWDynamite #WinterIsComing LIVE everywhere on @tntdrama NOW pic.twitter.com/lqoqOnsEii
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 16, 2021
What is @SerenaDeeb up to? Watch #AEWDynamite #WinterIsComing LIVE everywhere on @tntdrama NOW! pic.twitter.com/62fPzfB3VY
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 16, 2021
A tough @shidahikaru gets the win with one leg in the rubber match against @SerenaDeeb. Watch #AEWDynamite #WinterIsComing LIVE everywhere on @tntdrama NOW! pic.twitter.com/BOlTZZde0o
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 16, 2021
– AEW aired a vignette for Malakai Black discussing the House of Black on tonight’s show, as you can see below:
The House of @malakaiblxck always wins…
Watch #AEWDynamite #WinterIsComing LIVE everywhere on @tntdrama NOW! pic.twitter.com/8rWppkNptW
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 16, 2021
More Trending Stories
- MJF Reportedly Receiving Interest From WWE, FOX & USA Network
- Ric Flair Says Bryan Danielson Is ‘Okay’, Not As Good As Kenny Omega or AJ Styles
- Tony Khan On WWE Contacting Him To Use AEW Stars For Non-Wrestling Projects, AEW’s Booking Of Sting
- Mike Chioda on Why Shane McMahon Had a Falling Out With Triple H, Shane’s Current Role in WWE