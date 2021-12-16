wrestling / News

AEW News: Hikaru Shida Defeats Serena Deeb on AEW Dynamite, Malakai Black Vignette Airs

December 15, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Hikaru Shida AEW Winter is Coming Dynamite

– Hikaru Shida picked up another win over Serena Deeb in the ongoing rivalry between the two on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Shida defeated Deeb on the show, and you can check out some highlights below:

– AEW aired a vignette for Malakai Black discussing the House of Black on tonight’s show, as you can see below:

