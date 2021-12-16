AEW News: Hikaru Shida Defeats Serena Deeb on AEW Dynamite, Malakai Black Vignette Airs

– Hikaru Shida picked up another win over Serena Deeb in the ongoing rivalry between the two on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Shida defeated Deeb on the show, and you can check out some highlights below:

A lot of hatred here. @shidahikaru is all business heading to the ring for her grudge match against @SerenaDeeb! Watch #AEWDynamite #WinterIsComing LIVE everywhere on @tntdrama NOW! pic.twitter.com/HrnPbTsTcr — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 16, 2021

The Woman of 1,000 Holds @SerenaDeeb goes right after the knee of @shidahikaru that she's been targeting for weeks. Watch #AEWDynamite #WinterIsComing LIVE everywhere on @tntdrama NOW! pic.twitter.com/6mGOTFgFra — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 16, 2021

A tough @shidahikaru gets the win with one leg in the rubber match against @SerenaDeeb. Watch #AEWDynamite #WinterIsComing LIVE everywhere on @tntdrama NOW! pic.twitter.com/BOlTZZde0o — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 16, 2021

– AEW aired a vignette for Malakai Black discussing the House of Black on tonight’s show, as you can see below: