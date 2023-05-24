wrestling / News
AEW News: Hikaru Shida & Evil Uno React to Bloody Fight Forever Screenshots, Stars Set for AEW Together Hangout This Week
– Some new screenshots for AEW Fight Forever were revealed this week, showcasing the level of blood that can be spilled for the in-game matchups, and former Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida and Evil Uno reacted to the images. Shida reacted, “Holy Shiiiii…!!!🤯” Evil Uno wrote, “There will be blood.” You can view those tweets and the new Fight Forever screenshots below:
Holy Shiiiii…!!!🤯 https://t.co/4jAM6CFb0s
— HIKARU SHIDA 志田 光 (@shidahikaru) May 23, 2023
There will be blood. https://t.co/hFImpqtopc
— EVIL UNO of DARK ORDER (@EvilUno) May 23, 2023
– Chris Jericho, Ruby Soho, Taya Valkyrie, Prince Nana, and Angelo Parker will be appearing at an AEW Together hangout on Thursday, April 25 at Tom’s Watch Bar in Las Vegas.
Calling fans in Vegas for #AEWDoNI! @WatchAtToms Las Vegas is hosting an @AEWTogether hangout THIS Thursday night (5/25) with your favorite AEW Stars including #TheOcho @IAmJericho, @realrubysoho, @thetayavalkyrie, @PrinceKingNana & @TheAngeloParker! It’s simple: bring two… pic.twitter.com/OQXuPvV95B
— AEWTogether (@AEWTogether) May 24, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Dustin Rhodes Slams Brock Lesnar for Beating Up Cody Rhodes on WWE Raw
- Jake Roberts Recalls Going To the Hospital During First Japan Visit, Thinking Doctor Was Going to Let Him Die
- Nick Patrick Recalls Backstage Fight Between Vader & Paul Orndorff
- Trish Stratus in Purple Gown, Chelsea Green, Kayla Braxton Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos