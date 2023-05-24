wrestling / News

AEW News: Hikaru Shida & Evil Uno React to Bloody Fight Forever Screenshots, Stars Set for AEW Together Hangout This Week

May 24, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dynamite Hikaru Shida, Kenny Omega Image Credit: AEW

– Some new screenshots for AEW Fight Forever were revealed this week, showcasing the level of blood that can be spilled for the in-game matchups, and former Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida and Evil Uno reacted to the images. Shida reacted, “Holy Shiiiii…!!!🤯” Evil Uno wrote, “There will be blood.” You can view those tweets and the new Fight Forever screenshots below:

– Chris Jericho, Ruby Soho, Taya Valkyrie, Prince Nana, and Angelo Parker will be appearing at an AEW Together hangout on Thursday, April 25 at Tom’s Watch Bar in Las Vegas.

