– AEW released an interview with Harley Cameron, who started talking trash regarding former AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida. That prompted an interruption from Shida, who reminded Cameron that she was the one who defeated Saraya for the AEW Women’s World Championship. When Harley Cameron suggested a match between Shida and Saraya, Shida again interrupted, “I’m not interested in facing Saraya. I already beat her. But if you or anyone wants to step up, I’ll gladly remind them why I am the ace of this division.” You can view that clip below:

– The Players’ Tribune released a video of Willow Nightingale offering a glimpse of her trip to the UK for AEW All In London 2024.

– WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) spoke to AEW’s Sammy Guevara about the “Greatest Cutter of All-Time” he delivered to Cody Rhodes during their Ladder Match. You can view that chat below: