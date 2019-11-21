AEW News: Hikaru Shida Reacts to Dynamite Win, Dark Order Vignette, Dustin Rhodes Returns

– AEW posted video of Hikaru Shida reacting to her win over Britt Baker on this week’s episode of Dynamite. You can see the video below, in which Shida tells Alex Marvez that she was focused on the match because Baker was on top of the rankings, noting, “I think the rankings are going to change”:

– Dustin Rhodes made his return on Dynamite, coming out with Nick Jackson to make the save for Private Party from an attack by the Inner Circle. Rhodes was out for a couple of weeks due to an attack by Jake Hager:

Looks like Dustin Rhodes might be starting his own vlog soon

Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama 8e/7c #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/5CRhtMNbsV — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) November 21, 2019

– AEW aired a new vignette for The Dark Order, which you can check out below: