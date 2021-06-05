wrestling / News
AEW News: Hikaru Shida Teases Cutting Her Hair and a ‘Restart,’ More Dynamite Highlights
June 5, 2021 | Posted by
– Former AEW Women’s World champion Hikaru Shida appeared to tease that she’s going to changing some things up soon. She tweeted out a photo yesterday showing what appears to be some of her hair after cutting it off. The caption reads “#Restart.” You can see that tweet below.
Shida lost the AEW Women’s title last Sunday to Britt Baker at AEW Double or Nothing 2021. Shida held the title for 373 days.
#Restart pic.twitter.com/nLSYkU6mNX
— HIKARU SHIDA 志田 光 (@shidahikaru) June 4, 2021
– Below are some additional highlights for las night’s AEW Dynamite:
