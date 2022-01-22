AEW News: Hikaru Shida Tweets on Travel Quarantine, Jerry Lynn Joins Shot of Brandi, Rampage Clip of Jon Moxley vs. Ethan Page

– As previously reported, former AEW Women’s World champion Hikaru Shida is returned to Japan after the recent attack by Serena Deeb on Dynamite. She noted on Twitter her quarantine process after traveling from Florida to Japan.

Hikaru Shida wrote, “After all negative of 4 times(including before the flight) COVID test, I’m finally going back to my house. Need to stay inside for 4days more though.” She later added, “So, The quarantine after arriving Japan from FL is 6days in hotel + 4 days at the house, for all people. I hope world be closer again soon.”

フライト前を含め4回の検査を全て陰性で終えて、残り4日間は自宅待機に移行します！

After all negative of 4 times(including before the flight) COVID test, I’m finally going back to my house✨

Need to stay inside for 4days more though.

So, The quarantine after arriving Japan from FL is 6days in hotel + 4 days at the house, for all people.

I hope world be closer again soon🙏

フロリダから帰国の場合、6日間の指定ホテル待機＋4日間の自宅待機です。

早く世界が元に戻りますように🙏

