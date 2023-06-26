wrestling / News
AEW News: Hiromu Takahashi Happy With Forbidden Door, Note on Name Backstage, Clips From the Show
– In a post on Twitter, Hiromu Takahashi said he had fun at last night’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door event.
He wrote: “I had soooo much fun tonight! Thank you AEW let’s do this again!”
I had soooo much fun tonight! Thank you AEW let's do this again!#AEW #ForbiddenDoor pic.twitter.com/27PF7kI4v7
— 高橋ヒロム / Hiromu Takahashi (@TIMEBOMB1105) June 26, 2023
– PWInsider reports that trainer and wrestler Ron Hutchinson was backstage at the event.
– AEW has shared the following highlights from the show:
