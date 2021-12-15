wrestling / News

AEW News: Hook Among Top Selling Shirts On Pro Wrestling Tees, Pre-Sale Code for AEW Return To Nashville, New AEW Merchandise

December 15, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Rampage Hook

– Send Hook merch. AEW will return to Nashville with an episode of Dynamite at the Municipal Auditorium on February 16, 2022. There will be a pre-sale beginning tomorrow at 11 AM ET with the code AEWBNA.

Pro Wrestling Tees have announced their top selling shirts of the week, which includes CM Punk, Adam Cole and Hook.

– Speaking of AEW tees, more shirts are now available for Trent, Lio Rush, Dante Martin, Vickie Guerrero and Billy Gunn.

