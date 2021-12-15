wrestling / News
AEW News: Hook Among Top Selling Shirts On Pro Wrestling Tees, Pre-Sale Code for AEW Return To Nashville, New AEW Merchandise
– Send Hook merch. AEW will return to Nashville with an episode of Dynamite at the Municipal Auditorium on February 16, 2022. There will be a pre-sale beginning tomorrow at 11 AM ET with the code AEWBNA.
– Pro Wrestling Tees have announced their top selling shirts of the week, which includes CM Punk, Adam Cole and Hook.
– Speaking of AEW tees, more shirts are now available for Trent, Lio Rush, Dante Martin, Vickie Guerrero and Billy Gunn.
.@trentylocks has a NEW shirt that is now available at https://t.co/9hHlXpcSbp! Check it out! #shopaew #aew #aewdynamite #aewrampage pic.twitter.com/b3CFKKBUpG
— ShopAEW.com (@ShopAEW) December 13, 2021
Man Of The Hour! Get @TheLionelGreen’s NEW shirt at https://t.co/9hHlXpcSbp! #shopaew #aew #aewdynamite #aewrampage pic.twitter.com/t8Vk0BLUF8
— ShopAEW.com (@ShopAEW) December 12, 2021
NEW ARRIVAL! @TheLionelGreen & @lucha_angel1 take you on the highest flight! ✈️ Get it today at https://t.co/9hHlXpcSbp!#shopaew #aew #aewdynamite #aewrampage pic.twitter.com/tNCCMor1Zd
— ShopAEW.com (@ShopAEW) December 11, 2021
Just in! You can find @VickieGuerrero’s NEW shirt at https://t.co/9hHlXpdq0X! #shopaew #aew #aewdynamite #aewrampage pic.twitter.com/PJlupqLW1f
— ShopAEW.com (@ShopAEW) December 10, 2021
NEW ARRIVAL! Say When! Check out @RealBillyGunn’s latest shirt today at https://t.co/9hHlXpcSbp!#shopaew #aew #aewdynamite #aewrampage pic.twitter.com/1l2IniZOIf
— ShopAEW.com (@ShopAEW) December 10, 2021
