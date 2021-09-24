AEW News: How Much Merchandise CM Punk Has Sold In His First Month, Note On Ryo Mizunami’s AEW Return, Taz Hypes Tonight’s AEW Rampage

– The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that CM Punk sold over 100,000 t-shirts during his first month with AEW.

– We previously reported that Ryo Mizunami was set to return to AEW soon, as she revealed on her social media. According to the Observer, she will be in AEW through mid-December, as she’s set to defend her Seadlinnng Beyond the Sea title in Japan against Arisa Nakajima on December 29.

– Taz took to Twitter to hype tonight’s AEW Rampage.

He wrote: “MASSIVE #AEWRampage TONIGHT! Watch as our POWERHOUSE destroys CM Punk!”