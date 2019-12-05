wrestling / News
AEW News: Identity of Fan in Nightmare Collective Segment, Jim Ross Responds to Fan Criticism, Dark Order Vignette
– The “fan” who appeared in the Brandi Rhodes and Awesome Kong Nightmare Collective segment has been identified. Wrestling Inc reports that the fan, who appeared in the ring and allowed her hair to be cut off, was indy wrestler Melanie Cruise. The site notes that Cruise just signed with AEW so this will not be a one-off appearance for her. You can see the segment below:
A ringside fan (who may or may not have been seen last night at Guido's) is joining @TheBrandiRhodes and @MeanQueenK… What is going on here???#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/eLijfIpgfF
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) December 5, 2019
#NightmareCollective #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/lMYSGbcEHA
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) December 5, 2019
– Jim Ross took to Twitter during Dynamite to respond to a fan who took a shot at his commentary work:
Be nice Dude.
Are you an expert? 😉 https://t.co/Uz7bndOC98
— Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) December 5, 2019
– AEW posted the vignette from the Dark Order to Twitter:
Wanna #JoinDarkOrder?
Here you go 👉 https://t.co/cnMb7BMtwb#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/jHKh853z1l
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) December 5, 2019
