wrestling / News

AEW News: Identity of Fan in Nightmare Collective Segment, Jim Ross Responds to Fan Criticism, Dark Order Vignette

December 4, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Melanie Ross AEW Dynamite Nightmare Collective

– The “fan” who appeared in the Brandi Rhodes and Awesome Kong Nightmare Collective segment has been identified. Wrestling Inc reports that the fan, who appeared in the ring and allowed her hair to be cut off, was indy wrestler Melanie Cruise. The site notes that Cruise just signed with AEW so this will not be a one-off appearance for her. You can see the segment below:

– Jim Ross took to Twitter during Dynamite to respond to a fan who took a shot at his commentary work:

– AEW posted the vignette from the Dark Order to Twitter:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Brandi Rhodes, Dark Order, Jim Ross, Melanie Ross, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading