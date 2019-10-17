AEW News: Injury Update for Luchasaurus, Cody Rhodes Battled Through Fever to Wrestle, Guests Backstage at Show

– PWInsider had some backstage notes for last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite. As previously reported, Luchasaurus had a hamstring injury that forced him to withdraw from the tag team tournament. PWInsider states that there is word backstage that Luchasaurus had torn his hamstring, which is not confirmed. A hamstring tear could put him out for several months.

– Per the report, Cody Rhodes still worked last night’s show despite having a 102 degree fever the night before. Rhodes reportedly refused to not work the show despite being given the option to not perform.

– Guests who were backstage at last night’s taping include CHIKARA founder Mike Quackenbush, JT Dunn, Austin Gunn [Son of AEW’s Billy Gunn], former WWE NXT Superstar Bull James (AKA Bull Dempsey), David Starr, MLW middleweight champion Teddy Hart and his two cats, former ECW World champion Mikey Whipwreck, and Mike Verna.

Since the show was held in Philadelphia, it appears some notable local names in the wrestling scene and iconic ECW Originals were there at the event. Former ECW and WWE Superstars Jerry Lynn and Tommy Dreamer were also there working as producers. Additionally, former CZW wrestler Nick Mondo, who directed Jon Moxley’s post-WWE exit promo videos, was at the event. The report notes that Moxley and Mondo visited the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia the Tuesday before the show. Finally, 2300 Arena owner Roger Artigiani was said to be in attendance at the event with his family.