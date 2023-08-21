AEW News: Isiah Kassidy’s Nashville Experience, Ethan Page Backstage, More

– Isiah Kassidy posted his latest vlog entry that you can find below, featuring his time spent in Nashville with the Hardys:



– Ethan Page featured a vlog post titled My Last Indie Wrestling Show that you can see below, described as:

Ethan Page is officially done with Independent Wrestling! AEW’s All Ego heads to Oshkosh, WI for ACW … Hornswoggle Dylan Postl’s promotion. This vlog features cameos from Brody King who was a last minute replacement. It also features Brian Myers of Major Wrestling Figure Podcast & Raven from ECW! It’s a super fun vlog, as Ethan Page says goodbye to the indies!

– Adam Cole posted a YouTube Let’s Play video from his The Last Of Us series, detailed as:

In this video, TheChugs trains Ellie for tough situations and when Joel is attacked by a Zombie, can Ellie save him?

– AEW hosted a video highlighting the background leading to the upcoming All In match between Swerve Strickland, AR Fox, Darby Allin, and Sting:

