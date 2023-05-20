– Undefeated AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill has reached another major career milestone, celebrating 500 days as the undefeated TBS Champion. AEW congratulated her on the milestone, which you can see below:

Congratulations to @Jade_Cargill who has spent 500 DAYS as the Undefeated TBS Champion 🏆#Jade500

– Juice Robinson will be the guest on tomorrow’s edition of Hey! (EW) with host RJ City. You can check out a new preview clip below:

Juice Robinson gets up close on the latest episode of Hey! (EW) with @RJCity1! Tune in bright and early TOMORROW MORNING!



– AEW released the following video highlights for last night’s edition of Rampage:















