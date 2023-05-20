wrestling / News

AEW News: Jade Cargill Celebrates 500 Days as TBS Champion, Preview of Juice Robinson on Tomorrow’s Hey! (EW), Rampage Video Highlights

May 20, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Jade Cargill Image Source: AEW

– Undefeated AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill has reached another major career milestone, celebrating 500 days as the undefeated TBS Champion. AEW congratulated her on the milestone, which you can see below:

– Juice Robinson will be the guest on tomorrow’s edition of Hey! (EW) with host RJ City. You can check out a new preview clip below:

– AEW released the following video highlights for last night’s edition of Rampage:








