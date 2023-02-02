wrestling / News
AEW News: Jade Cargill Comments On Hitting 50 Wins, Brian Cage Celebrates Birthday, Dynamite Highlights
– In a post on Twitter, Jade Cargill commented on hitting 50-0 in AEW, which she did with her win over Red Velvet last night.
She wrote: “50-0 #UNDEFEATED BABYYYYYY #AEWDynamite. So manyyyyy haters. I love it. Keep it up guys. Your favorite is next.”
— Jade Cargill (@Jade_Cargill) February 2, 2023
– Brian Cage celebrates his birthday today, as he turns 38.
Happy Birthday to #TheMachine, @briancagegmsi! pic.twitter.com/riN6DmjEJR
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 2, 2023
– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of Dynamite:
