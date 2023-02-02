wrestling / News

AEW News: Jade Cargill Comments On Hitting 50 Wins, Brian Cage Celebrates Birthday, Dynamite Highlights

February 2, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Battle of the Belts Jade Cargill Image Credit: AEW

– In a post on Twitter, Jade Cargill commented on hitting 50-0 in AEW, which she did with her win over Red Velvet last night.

She wrote: “50-0 #UNDEFEATED BABYYYYYY #AEWDynamite. So manyyyyy haters. I love it. Keep it up guys. Your favorite is next.

– Brian Cage celebrates his birthday today, as he turns 38.

– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of Dynamite:

