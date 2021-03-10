AEW News: Jade Cargill Explains Her Confidence in Bikini Photo Tweet, Griff Garrison Celebrates Birthday

– AEW talent Jade Cargill shared her philosophy on confidence with a tweet she posted earlier today, showing a photo of her in a bikini. You can see that tweet below.

Jade Cargill wrote in the caption, “Confidence isn’t walking into a room thinking you are better than everyone, it’s walking in not having to compete yourself to anyone at all.”

– AEW Wrestler Griff Garrison celebrates his birthday today. AEW wished him a happy birthday, which you can see below.