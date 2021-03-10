wrestling / News
AEW News: Jade Cargill Explains Her Confidence in Bikini Photo Tweet, Griff Garrison Celebrates Birthday
– AEW talent Jade Cargill shared her philosophy on confidence with a tweet she posted earlier today, showing a photo of her in a bikini. You can see that tweet below.
Jade Cargill wrote in the caption, “Confidence isn’t walking into a room thinking you are better than everyone, it’s walking in not having to compete yourself to anyone at all.”
Confidence isn’t walking into a room thinking you are better than everyone, it’s walking in not having to compete yourself to anyone at all 💅🏾🖤 pic.twitter.com/nlSnwcztUb
— Jade Cargill (@Jade_Cargill) March 10, 2021
– AEW Wrestler Griff Garrison celebrates his birthday today. AEW wished him a happy birthday, which you can see below.
Happy Birthday to @AEW Star and #VarsityBlond Griff Garrison (@griffgarrison1) pic.twitter.com/PYu3X3krRy
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 10, 2021
