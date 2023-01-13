AEW News: Jade Cargill Hits Another Milestone As TBS Champion, Official Final Fantasy Account Acknowledges Kenny Omega, Vince Vaughn Poses With Adam Cole and Britt Baker

– Jade Cargill, the first and only AEW TBS champion, has hit another milestone in her reign. She has been champion for 373 days, giving her the longest reign of any woman in AEW history. She beat Hikaru Shida’s 372 day reign as AEW Women’s World Champion to hit that mark.

– The official Twitter account for the Final Fantasy games shared the video of Kenny Omega as Sephiroth at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. They also congratulated him on his match with Will Ospreay.

Congratulations to Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) and Will Ospreay (@WillOspreay) on their 6.25 star rated match at Wrestle Kingdom 17! #NJPW #WK17 Check out Kenny’s Sephiroth-inspired One-Winged Angel entrance 🔥 https://t.co/w9FdDsd6f7 — FINAL FANTASY VII (@finalfantasyvii) January 13, 2023

– Vince Vaughn met Adam Cole and Britt Baker at this past Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite taping.