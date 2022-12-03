wrestling / News

AEW News: Jade Cargill Lands Voice-Over Role, Jade Set for Tomorrow’s Hey! (EW), Brody King on House of Black Beatdown

December 3, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Full Gear Jade Cargill Image Credit: AEW

– AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill announced on her Twitter account yesterday that she booked a voice-over role for a “huge animated show” this week. She wrote, “Did my first voice over for a huge animated show today. So excited to share in the future. God is AMAZING.”

– Speaking of Jade, she’ll also be RJ City’s guest on tomorrow’s edition of Hey! (EW). You can check out a preview clip below:

– Brody King commented on House of Black’s beatdown on the lumberjack after last night’s Dynamite went off the air. He noted, “Picking our teeth with their bones.”

