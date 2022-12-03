wrestling / News
AEW News: Jade Cargill Lands Voice-Over Role, Jade Set for Tomorrow’s Hey! (EW), Brody King on House of Black Beatdown
– AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill announced on her Twitter account yesterday that she booked a voice-over role for a “huge animated show” this week. She wrote, “Did my first voice over for a huge animated show today. So excited to share in the future. God is AMAZING.”
Did my first voice over for a huge animated show today. So excited to share in the future. God is AMAZING.
— Jade Cargill (@Jade_Cargill) December 2, 2022
– Speaking of Jade, she’ll also be RJ City’s guest on tomorrow’s edition of Hey! (EW). You can check out a preview clip below:
TBS Champion @Jade_Cargill Cuts the S**t!
Watch a new episode of Hey! (EW) with @RJCity1 TOMORROW MORNING on https://t.co/lBSV4rTE11 pic.twitter.com/nwfzAwybpi
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 3, 2022
– Brody King commented on House of Black’s beatdown on the lumberjack after last night’s Dynamite went off the air. He noted, “Picking our teeth with their bones.”
Picking our teeth with their bones. https://t.co/HUHLcY85Wu
— Big Bad Brody King (@Brodyxking) December 3, 2022
More Trending Stories
- More On William Regal Possibly Leaving AEW, How Long Top People Knew About It
- Roman Reigns Reportedly Handpicked Wrestlers For His Latest Feud
- Eric Bischoff On Using Dennis Rodman & Other Celebrities In WCW, Logan Paul & Bad Bunny’s WWE Runs
- Freddie Prinze Jr. Says Ronda Rousey vs. Shotzi at WWE Survivor Series Was ‘Legit Unwatchable’