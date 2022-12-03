AEW News: Jade Cargill Lands Voice-Over Role, Jade Set for Tomorrow’s Hey! (EW), Brody King on House of Black Beatdown

– AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill announced on her Twitter account yesterday that she booked a voice-over role for a “huge animated show” this week. She wrote, “Did my first voice over for a huge animated show today. So excited to share in the future. God is AMAZING.”

– Speaking of Jade, she’ll also be RJ City’s guest on tomorrow’s edition of Hey! (EW). You can check out a preview clip below:

TBS Champion @Jade_Cargill Cuts the S**t!

– Brody King commented on House of Black’s beatdown on the lumberjack after last night’s Dynamite went off the air. He noted, “Picking our teeth with their bones.”