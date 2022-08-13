wrestling / News

AEW News: Jade Cargill Plays Baddie or Not, Rampage Video Highlights

August 13, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Jade Cargill AEW Image Credit: AEW

– AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill played “Baddie or Not” on Elite Arcade:

– AEW released the following video highlights for last night’s episode of Rampage:



More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, AEW Rampage, Jade Cargill, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading