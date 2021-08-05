wrestling / News
AEW News: Jade Cargill Promo From 100th Dark, Dynamite Homecoming Video Clips
August 5, 2021 | Posted by
– AEW released the following promo clip featuring Jade Cargill and Mark Sterling from the 100th episode of Dark:
Big news from @Jade_Cargill and @MarkSterlingEsq – a new partner for the #JadeBrand in @nockingpoint Wines.
Watch #AEWDark100 NOW: https://t.co/MFc0knrI7r pic.twitter.com/wlehF4DpXP
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 4, 2021
– AEW released the following video highlights for last night’s AEW Dynamite Homecoming show:
More Trending Stories
- Kevin Nash On Why He Thinks Hulk Hogan Is Greatest Worker Of All Time, Trying To Recruit Shawn Michaels To WCW
- Miro Put Together a Private Screening for The Suicide Squad for AEW
- Nick Gage Reveals How His AEW Appearances Came About, How He Was Treated by Tony Khan
- Bronson Rechsteiner Appears as Security Guard Choked Out By Samoa Joe During WWE NXT