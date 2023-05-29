AEW News: Jade Cargill Taking Time Off, No Injures At Double or Nothing, More Backstage Notes

– PWInsider reports that Jade Cargill is expected to take time off after AEW Double or Nothing. Cargill defeated Taya Valkyrie at the event, only to issue an open challenge for her TBS title and lose to Kris Statlander. The title change with Statlander had been planned “long in advance.” Cargill is still signed with AEW, for those wondering.

– There were no major injuries from Anarchy at the Arena at last night’s PPV, other than cuts, bumps and bruises.

– Several people praised Jamie Hayter for pushing through her back problems to lose the AEW Women’s title to Toni Storm.

– Several fans caused problems at last night’s show, with security removing unruly individuals from the T-Mobile Arena. In general, the live crowd was late getting inside, as the arena didn’t fill up until Toni Storm vs. Jamie Hayter match.

– T-shirts were $50 last night.