AEW News: Jake Atlas Set For AEW Rampage on Friday, DVR Note For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite, Cody Rhodes Set For G4 Appearance

– Following his AEW debut on Monday and subsequent signing with the company, AEW has announced that Jake Atlas will make his TV debut on this Friday’s episode of Rampage. An opponent has not been named at this time.

– Cody Rhodes will be interviewed on tonight’s episode of G4’s Attack of the Show. It will air on Youtube and Twitch at 7 PM ET.

– As has been noted, AEW Dynamite is moving to TBS with tonight’s episode. Those who DVR may need to set a new series recording on their device. PWInsider reports that users with Verizon Fios and Spectrum have noted that it was not scheduled to record and they had to set a new recording.