AEW News: Jamie Hayter Chats With RJ City on Hey! (EW), Stars React to Moves in Wrestling Games

February 19, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Jamie Hayter AEW Dynamite 12-21-22 1 Image Credit: Lee South/AEW

– The newest episode of Hey! (EW) is out now, with RJ City interviewing AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter. You can check out this week’s episode here:

– The IGN FanFest featured a panel of AEW stars reacting to wrestling moves across various games. The video features Danhausen, Nyla Rose, and Evil Uno. That video is available in the player below:

