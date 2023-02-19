wrestling / News
AEW News: Jamie Hayter Chats With RJ City on Hey! (EW), Stars React to Moves in Wrestling Games
February 19, 2023 | Posted by
– The newest episode of Hey! (EW) is out now, with RJ City interviewing AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter. You can check out this week’s episode here:
– The IGN FanFest featured a panel of AEW stars reacting to wrestling moves across various games. The video features Danhausen, Nyla Rose, and Evil Uno. That video is available in the player below:
