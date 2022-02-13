wrestling / News
AEW News: Jay White Renames AEW to Jay-E-W, Serena Deeb Gets a Professor of Wrestling Shirt
– NJPW star Jay White made his AEW debut last week on Dynamite and made another appearance last Friday on Rampage. In a post on Twitter earlier today, Jay White has re-dubbed “AEW” as “Jay-E-W.”
Welcome to JAY-E-W
–#NJPW#IMPACTonAXSTV#AEWDynamite#AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/2Jp90ph0Kx
— Switchblade (@JayWhiteNZ) February 13, 2022
– AEW has now released a Professor of Professional Wrestling Shirt for Serena Deeb, which you can view below:
.@SerenaDeeb will teach you a lesson! Check out her Professor of Professional Wrestling shirt at https://t.co/9hHlXpcSbp! #shopaew #aew #aewdynamite #aewrampage pic.twitter.com/YaD1GLA8xn
— ShopAEW.com (@ShopAEW) February 13, 2022
