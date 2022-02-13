wrestling / News

AEW News: Jay White Renames AEW to Jay-E-W, Serena Deeb Gets a Professor of Wrestling Shirt

February 13, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Jay White AEW Rampage Image Credit: AEW

– NJPW star Jay White made his AEW debut last week on Dynamite and made another appearance last Friday on Rampage. In a post on Twitter earlier today, Jay White has re-dubbed “AEW” as “Jay-E-W.”

– AEW has now released a Professor of Professional Wrestling Shirt for Serena Deeb, which you can view below:

