AEW News: Update on AEW Action Figure Line, Tony Schiavone No Longer Calling Baseball, Brandi Rhodes Workout Clip
– AEW recently unveiled a new line of dedicated action figures for the company from Jazwares. PWInsider reports that the new figures will be sold at Walmart stores upon release. The first AEW Unrivaled action figure series is due out this August.
Unrivaled Series 1 will feature Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson), Brandi Rhodes, Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega. Unrivaled Series 2 is expected to release in October and is slated to feature MJF, Rey Fenix, Pentagon, Hangman Page, Jon Moxley and Dustin Rhodes.
Additionally, PWInsider notes that the whole roster has been scanned for action figures, and AEW hopes to release new figures every few months. Jazwares and Wicked Cool Toys are said to be very much behind the line and plan to give the series of action figures a “big push.”
– AEW broadcaster Tony Schiavone announced on his Twitter account that his career calling baseball has come to an end. You can check out his tweet below. Schiavone also recently began hosting an official, weekly podcast series for All Elite Wrestling, Unrestricted.
My baseball career has come to an end, sadly @Braves @GoStripers https://t.co/xP6xJvKKIH
— Tony Schiavone (@tonyschiavone24) February 24, 2020
– AEW executive Brandi Rhodes shared a workout clip on her Twitter account, which you can see below. She commented in her tweet, “You know the episode of The Office where Kelly Kapoor yells ‘I’M DYING’ during a meeting??”
You know the episode of The Office where Kelly Kapoor yells “I’M DYING” during a meeting?? pic.twitter.com/guD07XPzsr
— The Brandalorian (@TheBrandiRhodes) February 25, 2020
