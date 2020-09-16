wrestling / News

AEW News: Jim Ross Has High Hopes for Will Hobbs, Wrestlers Hype Kazarian vs. Page, Veda Scott Enjoying Her Time on Dark

September 16, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Will Hobbs AEW All Out

As previously reported, AEW confirmed the signing of Will Hobbs earlier today. Jim Ross has also commented on the news via Twitter, noting his high hopes for Hobbs.

JR wrote, “High hopes for this big man. Congrats @TrueWillieHobbs Become a star in @AEWrestling.” You can view Ross’ tweet below.

Meanwhile, Hobbs himself commented on today’s news, writing, “Been through hell and back. Dreams do come true. BELIEVE IN #WILLPOWER.”

– A number of wrestlers are hyping up Adam Page vs. Frankie Kazarian on tonight’s episode of Dynamite, which you can see below:

– Also wrestler and AEW Dark broadcaster said the following on her time at the broadcast table for AEW Dark. She stated, “CONFESSION: If it sounds like I’m having the best time ever on #AEWDark, it’s because I AM. Thank you to @AEWrestling & @TonyKhan for another amazing opportunity alongside such incredible talent. I just love this all so much.”

