AEW News: Jim Ross Has High Hopes for Will Hobbs, Wrestlers Hype Kazarian vs. Page, Veda Scott Enjoying Her Time on Dark
– As previously reported, AEW confirmed the signing of Will Hobbs earlier today. Jim Ross has also commented on the news via Twitter, noting his high hopes for Hobbs.
JR wrote, “High hopes for this big man. Congrats @TrueWillieHobbs Become a star in @AEWrestling.” You can view Ross’ tweet below.
High hopes for this big man.
Congrats @TrueWillieHobbs
Become a star in @AEWrestling https://t.co/QONwLpL5Pk
— Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) September 16, 2020
Meanwhile, Hobbs himself commented on today’s news, writing, “Been through hell and back. Dreams do come true. BELIEVE IN #WILLPOWER.”
Been through hell and back. Dreams do come true. BELIEVE IN #WILLPOWER https://t.co/m5MatkDKQ6
— WILL HOBBS (@TrueWillieHobbs) September 16, 2020
– A number of wrestlers are hyping up Adam Page vs. Frankie Kazarian on tonight’s episode of Dynamite, which you can see below:
My man Francois has put 20+ years into this, & still laces them up like he’s got something to prove. Top talent through and through. Watch him go toe to toe with one of the toughest cowboys ever tonight! #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/gRNzUTJOlS
— Christopher Daniels (@facdaniels) September 16, 2020
Professional wrestling tonight. Not our first fight. It certainly won’t be our last. pic.twitter.com/SlWSGuujY4
— Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) September 16, 2020
Expect a banger from these fine gentleman. 👁👁👁 https://t.co/2bz2TBZPOm
— Matt Sydal (@findevan) September 15, 2020
– Also wrestler and AEW Dark broadcaster said the following on her time at the broadcast table for AEW Dark. She stated, “CONFESSION: If it sounds like I’m having the best time ever on #AEWDark, it’s because I AM. Thank you to @AEWrestling & @TonyKhan for another amazing opportunity alongside such incredible talent. I just love this all so much.”
CONFESSION: If it sounds like I’m having the best time ever on #AEWDark, it’s because I AM.
Thank you to @AEWrestling & @TonyKhan for another amazing opportunity alongside such incredible talent. I just love this all so much 💕 pic.twitter.com/5CNfEoJUdI
— Veda Scott (@itsvedatime) September 16, 2020
