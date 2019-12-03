wrestling / News
AEW News: Jim Ross’ Next Book, Moxley vs. Janela Free Match, Special Olympics
December 3, 2019 | Posted by
– According to PWInsider, the next AEW pay-per-view will be in February or March.
– Jim Ross’ second autobiography, Under the Black Hat: My Life in the WWE and Beyond, will be released on Mar. 30.
– The Young Bucks are also working on an autobiography.
– AEW released the Fyter Fest bout between Jon Moxley vs. Joey Janela.
– #AEW Superfan Surprise — Chicago
– AEW recognizes Special Olympics athletes.
