AEW News: Jim Ross’ Next Book, Moxley vs. Janela Free Match, Special Olympics

December 3, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
AEW fire logo, Tony Khan

– According to PWInsider, the next AEW pay-per-view will be in February or March.

– Jim Ross’ second autobiography, Under the Black Hat: My Life in the WWE and Beyond, will be released on Mar. 30.

– The Young Bucks are also working on an autobiography.

– AEW released the Fyter Fest bout between Jon Moxley vs. Joey Janela.

– #AEW Superfan Surprise — Chicago

– AEW recognizes Special Olympics athletes.

