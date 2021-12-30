AEW News: Jim Ross Thanks Fans For Support After Return, Mercedes Martinez Comments On Signing With AEW, AEW Dynamite Highlights

– After making his return to AEW on last night’s episode of Dynamite, Jim Ross took to Twitter to thank everyone for their support.

He wrote: “My sincere thanks to everyone who has supports @AEW and my return from my skin cancer ordeal. Pro wrestling fans are the best!”

– Last night also saw Mercedes Martinez return to AEW and it was announced she had signed there. She posted a message on Twitter reacting to the news.

She wrote: “The hustle/grind never stops! Blessed, humbled & READY to be UNLEASHED! Thank u @TonyKhan @AEW

To everyone that believes in me & what I can bring to wrestling. Cheer, boo, hate, love me…but RESPECT ME & what I continue to bring to this business. #RUGGEDandTHUGGED #OGBADASS”

