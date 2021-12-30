wrestling / News

AEW News: Jim Ross Thanks Fans For Support After Return, Mercedes Martinez Comments On Signing With AEW, AEW Dynamite Highlights

December 30, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Jim Ross - Under the Black Hat, 411 Exclusive Interview

– After making his return to AEW on last night’s episode of Dynamite, Jim Ross took to Twitter to thank everyone for their support.

He wrote: “My sincere thanks to everyone who has supports @AEW and my return from my skin cancer ordeal. Pro wrestling fans are the best!

Last night also saw Mercedes Martinez return to AEW and it was announced she had signed there. She posted a message on Twitter reacting to the news.

She wrote: “The hustle/grind never stops! Blessed, humbled & READY to be UNLEASHED! Thank u @TonyKhan @AEW
To everyone that believes in me & what I can bring to wrestling. Cheer, boo, hate, love me…but RESPECT ME & what I continue to bring to this business. #RUGGEDandTHUGGED #OGBADASS

– AEW has posted the following highlights from last night’s show:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, AEW Dynamite, Jim Ross, Mercedes Martinez, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading