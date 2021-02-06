AEW News: Joey Janela Ready to be a ‘Bad Boy’ TNT Champion, Penta El Zero M Turns 35

– AEW released a short promo with Joey Janela on his upcoming TNT title match against champion Darby Allin on next week’s Dynamite. You can view that clip below. Janela stated the following to Darby Allin:

“Darby Allin. We have a long history of mangling ourselves for what we love. Hell, we have a long history Darby of mangling each other. But next week, AEW Dynamite, the stakes have never been so high. Joey Janela one-on-one with Darby Allin for the TNT title. Guess what, Darby? Joey Janela’s back, and the future TNT champion is going to be a bad, bad boy.”

– Lucha Bros. and Death Triangle member Penta El Zero M celebrated his birthday yesterday. He turned 35 years old.