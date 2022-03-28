AEW News: Jon Moxley and Others Set For Wrestlecon, Chris Jericho Appears On Talking Dead, Latest Vlog From The Bunny

– Wrestlecon has announced several stars from AEW will appear at this weekend’s event, including Jon Moxley, the Lucha Bros, Danhausen and the Gunn Club.

No one cares about this door 🚪🤷🏼‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/DH7HZjDa31 — WrestleCon – Dallas 2022, LA 2023 (@wrestlecon) March 27, 2022

Guess what!! The door was off the hinges!!🚪Moxley will be there Session 3 only and his price is 60/60/100. pic.twitter.com/FO2GcK5dux — WrestleCon – Dallas 2022, LA 2023 (@wrestlecon) March 28, 2022

It’s possible I forgot to announce them yesterday 😬🤠 Welcome to WrestleCon! pic.twitter.com/BtercheRrs — WrestleCon – Dallas 2022, LA 2023 (@wrestlecon) March 28, 2022

– Chris Jericho was a guest on last night’s episode of AMC’s Talking Dead.

– The Bunny has posted a new vlog, featuring Ethan Page and Danhausen.