AEW News: Jon Moxley and Others Set For Wrestlecon, Chris Jericho Appears On Talking Dead, Latest Vlog From The Bunny

March 28, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– Wrestlecon has announced several stars from AEW will appear at this weekend’s event, including Jon Moxley, the Lucha Bros, Danhausen and the Gunn Club.

– Chris Jericho was a guest on last night’s episode of AMC’s Talking Dead.

– The Bunny has posted a new vlog, featuring Ethan Page and Danhausen.

