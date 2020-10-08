AEW News: Jon Moxley is Ready For Lance Archer Next Week, Big Swole vs. Serena Deeb Highlights

– Jon Moxley is set to defend his AEW World Title against Lance Archer on next week’s Dynamite, and he addressed the match in a video this week. You can see the video below in which Moxley talks about how Archer could be the person to end his title reign and how one doesn’t simply beat Archer; one survives him. You can see the full video below:

– AEW posted a clip of Big Swole’s match with Serena Deeb from Dynamite. Swole picked up the in in the match: