AEW News: Moxley vs. Pentagon Jr To Steam Online, Sammy Guevara’s FFTF Vlog, More

July 23, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
– Jon Moxley vs. Pentagon Jr will stream live on the Highspots Wrestling Network. The bout is set for Aug. 16 as part of Northeast Wrestling’s Prison Break event. Also scheduled for the show is Hale Collins vs. NEW Champion Darby Allin, WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler and Keith Youngblood vs. David Arquette and King Brian, Rey Fenix vs. JT Dunn, Big Cass with Enzo Amore vs. Thrill Ride, Tasha Steelz vs. Penelope Ford, Private Party vs. The Flying Graysons vs. Inzanely Rude, plus LA Park will be in action.

– Violent Idols announced that Moxley’s AEW theme “Unscripted Violence” will be released on Aug. 2.

– Sammy Guevara released his AEW Fight For The Fallen video blog.

