AEW News: Jon Moxley Shares Pic of Fyter Fest Scars, Moxley’s AEW Theme
July 1, 2019
– Jon Moxley earned some battle scars during his match with Joey Janela at AEW Fyter Fest, and he shared a look at them online. Moxley posted the following pic to his Twitter account on Monday:
— Jon Moxley (@JonMoxley) July 1, 2019
– Songwriter Kane Churko, who has co-written songs with Ozzy Osbourne, Five Finger Death Punch and In This Moment, noted that he did the theme song for Moxley that debuted at Fyter Fest:
Insanely stoked to have written/produced the new @JonMoxley theme song that he came out to tonight at his debut match for @AEWrestling! It’s an absolute career highlight for me and a dream come true! I couldn’t believe it was real till the music hit! Life is crazy!!! 🤘🏻🤘🏻
— Mr. Kane Churko (@KaneChurko) June 30, 2019
