AEW News: Jon Moxley Shares Pic of Fyter Fest Scars, Moxley’s AEW Theme

– Jon Moxley earned some battle scars during his match with Joey Janela at AEW Fyter Fest, and he shared a look at them online. Moxley posted the following pic to his Twitter account on Monday:

– Songwriter Kane Churko, who has co-written songs with Ozzy Osbourne, Five Finger Death Punch and In This Moment, noted that he did the theme song for Moxley that debuted at Fyter Fest: