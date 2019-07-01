wrestling / News

AEW News: Jon Moxley Shares Pic of Fyter Fest Scars, Moxley’s AEW Theme

July 1, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Jon Moxley AEW Fyter Fest

– Jon Moxley earned some battle scars during his match with Joey Janela at AEW Fyter Fest, and he shared a look at them online. Moxley posted the following pic to his Twitter account on Monday:

– Songwriter Kane Churko, who has co-written songs with Ozzy Osbourne, Five Finger Death Punch and In This Moment, noted that he did the theme song for Moxley that debuted at Fyter Fest:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, AEW Fyter Fest, Jon Moxley, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading