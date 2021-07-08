wrestling / News
AEW News: Jon Moxley vs. Karl Anderson Preview, Ethan Page Releases New Vlog, Special Projects Manager on Unrestricted
– As noted, Jon Moxley is going to defend his IWGP United States title against Karl Anderson next week on Fyter Fest Night 1 edition of AEW Dynamite. AEW released a new preview video for the match, which you can see below:
“The fact that you have the #IWGP United States Championship makes us SICK!” – @MachineGunKA to @JonMoxley.
The #GoodBrother Karl Anderson challenges Jon Moxley for the @njpwglobal US Championship at #FyterFest Night 1 next Wednesday (7/14) on TNT at 8/7c! pic.twitter.com/OpnRfo2TtX
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 8, 2021
– Wrestler Ethan Page released his latest vlog this week:
– The the guest on this week’s Unrestricted podcast is AEW Special Projects manager Charlie Ramone. You can see a description and listen to this week’s show below:
Charlie Ramone is one of the crew on Sammy Guevara’s Vlog, the former BTE Champion, and the Special Projects Manager at AEW. He reveals what that title really means, some of the cool props he’s created for various AEW matches and vignettes, and his roles in both the Shawn Spears chair-swinging pilot error and the Stadium Stampede! He speaks about his “almost friendship” with Cody Rhodes, the creative inspiration behind Sammy Guevara’s cue cards, the one prop he was happy NOT to acquire, and his “son,” Griff Garrison! Charlie also shares the compliment he received from Jake “The Snake” Roberts, the story behind the bump he took through glass for the Murderhawk Monster Lance Archer, the weird request he got from Fuego del Sol, and the very cool thing that the late, great Mr. Brodie Lee did for him.