AEW News: Jon Moxley vs. Karl Anderson Preview, Ethan Page Releases New Vlog, Special Projects Manager on Unrestricted

– As noted, Jon Moxley is going to defend his IWGP United States title against Karl Anderson next week on Fyter Fest Night 1 edition of AEW Dynamite. AEW released a new preview video for the match, which you can see below:

“The fact that you have the #IWGP United States Championship makes us SICK!” – @MachineGunKA to @JonMoxley. The #GoodBrother Karl Anderson challenges Jon Moxley for the @njpwglobal US Championship at #FyterFest Night 1 next Wednesday (7/14) on TNT at 8/7c! pic.twitter.com/OpnRfo2TtX — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 8, 2021

– Wrestler Ethan Page released his latest vlog this week:

– The the guest on this week’s Unrestricted podcast is AEW Special Projects manager Charlie Ramone. You can see a description and listen to this week’s show below: