AEW News: Jose Writes Possible Goodbye Message to Andrade El Idolo, Miro Appearing on East New York Tonight

– As previously reported, Andrade El Idolo is putting his AEW career on the line on the next edition of AEW Rampage against The Dark Order’s 10, who is putting his mask on the line. Meanwhile, Andrade El Idolo has been putting out tweets suggesting dissatisfaction with AEW at the moment. Last week he wrote, “#FreeElIdolo” and also posted an emoji of an hourglass. Earlier this weekend, Andrade’s assistant, Jose, posted a message on Twitter thanking Andrade and supporting him with whatever choice he makes next.

Jose wrote, “You are one of the best in ring competitors, I learned a great amount working alongside you. You brought me to #AEW and I stand by your side in whatever choice you make next. Thank you for everything Manuel Andrade.”

You are one of the best in ring competitors, I learned a great amount working alongside you. You brought me to #AEW and I stand by your side in whatever choice you make next. Thank you for everything Manuel Andrade. pic.twitter.com/vDU7lOdwWl — JoseTheAssistant (@JoseAssistant) October 1, 2022

– AEW star Miro will be appearing in the pilot episode of the new CBS police procedural TV series, East New York, later tonight. The show airs tonight on CBS at 9:30 pm EST.

Miro will be appearing in the show under his real name, Miroslav Barnyashev. He will be be portraying Nikolai Dushkin.