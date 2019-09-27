AEW News: Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus DC Comics Art Released, Young Bucks Get Room Service With Joey Ryan & Masa

– The latest art piece of AEW and DC Comics’ collaboration is online featuring Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus. You can see the piece below, which was done by Ramon Villalobos (Secret Wars: E is for Extinction, Border Town):

Just A Boy and His Dinosaur 👦🦖@DCComics x @AEWrestling x @luchasaurus x @boy_myth_legend Don't miss @tntdrama Supervillain Weekend all weekend long starting tomorrow, Friday, 9/27 through Sunday 9/29! pic.twitter.com/ShfGGd5LOd — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) September 26, 2019

– A new episode of “Wrestlers On The Road Ordering Room Service” is online with the Young Bucks hanging out and eating room service with Joey Ryan and Masa. You can see the video below of the foursome in a hotel room on the road, having dinner and just shooting the breeze on a few topics: