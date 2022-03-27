wrestling
AEW News: Jungle Boy and Others Set For Wrestlecon, Latest Thunder Rosa Vlog, Clip From AEW Rampage Featuring Dark Order
– Several AEW stars have been announced for Wrestlecon next week in Dallas, including Jungle Boy, Anna Jay, Colt Cabana and Christopher Daniels.
– The latest vlog from Thunder Rosa is now online.
– AEW has released the following clip from last night’s Rampage, featuring Fuego del Sol, Dark Order and the House of Black.
