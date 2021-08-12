AEW News: Jungle Boy on Oral Sessions, Justin Roberts Joins Unrestricted, More Dynamite Highlights

– AEW star Jungle Boy is the guest on the latest episode of Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette. The audio is available below:

Whoa-a-oh-oh-oh-oh-OHHH-oh … Oral Sessions welcomes All Elite Wrestling’s boy wonder, Jungle Boy, to the pod to talk about life as one of AEW’s hottest rising stars, growing up with a famous dad, keeping his relationship with Anna Jay a secret and, most importantly, how he maintains that glorious head of hair.

– Today’s new episode of Unrestricted with ring announcer Justin Roberts is now available:

AEW Ring Announcer and MC Justin Roberts shares the magic behind Kenny Omega’s North Carolina ring intro! He details The Varsity Blonds’ pop that left him deaf, the intro that AEW fans do along with him, and the appearance at All In that led him to AEW. Justin talks about his ring announcing heroes, his most memorable introductions, the time he intro’ed Scooby Doo and Jesus in a match against QT Marshall and Brandon Cutler, and how he learned to so masterfully roll his Rs when he intros Rey Fenix! Plus, hear funny road stories, tips for keeping your voice healthy, and the joys of creative freedom!

