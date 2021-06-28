wrestling / News

AEW News: Jungle Boy Trends On Twitter Due To Photo of Him Kissing Anna Jay, AEW Dynamite Highlights, MJF Reacts To Eddie Kingston's Post-Dynamite Speech

June 28, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Double or Nothing Jungle Boy

– Jungle Boy is currently trending on Twitter after he shared a photo of himself kissing Anna Jay, seemingly confirming a relationship between the two. Looks like The Dark Order finally got him after all.

– Here are more highlights from last Saturday‘s episode of AEW Dynamite:

– MJF took to Twitter to react to the speech Eddie Kingston gave after AEW Dynamite this past weekend.

He wrote: “I find it funny that the guy trying to “lead the troops”, is in timbs. Next time you want to speak on behalf of the locker room, Leave me out of it. Thanks “king”.

