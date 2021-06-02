wrestling / News
AEW News: Jungle Boy Vignette From Dark, The Dark Order Pumped to Have Live Crowd, Highlights from DoN Fan Fest
– During last night’s AEW Dark, AEW released the following vignette for Jungle Boy ahead of his match of Bear Bronson. Jungle Boy is coming off a big win at AEW Double or Nothing 2021, having won the Casino Battle Royal to earn the shot at the AEW World title.
These are busy times for @boy_myth_legend
Tonight he faces @bearbronsonBC on #AEWDark
Watch Dark now – https://t.co/t2daiGx7Xk pic.twitter.com/ylcxVOaoKN
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 1, 2021
– AEW released this video from AEW Dark showing The Dark Order getting pumped and excited about having a live, packed crowd:
#DarkOrder's @Alan_V_Angels was PUMPED to be out in front of the #AEW crowd tonight on Dark
Watch #AEWDark now – https://t.co/t2daiGx7Xk pic.twitter.com/36xnaQQB1E
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 1, 2021
– AEW released the following video highlights from the Double or Nothing Fan Fest:
Thank you to everyone who attended the #AEW #DOUBLEorNOTHING Fan Fest this weekend!
Photos from Meet & Greets at the event have been uploaded to #AEW's @Facebook – https://t.co/mCfiDDMz9x pic.twitter.com/NDq1X7yWU2 pic.twitter.com/bpvyGRB6aS
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 2, 2021
