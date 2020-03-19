wrestling / News
AEW News: Katie Nolan Reveals Orange Cassidy Almost Appeared on Always Late, Private Party’s Isiah Kassidy Shares Funny Video
– As previously reported, ESPN reporter Katie Nolan revealed her adoration for AEW wrestler Orange Cassidy via Twitter. After another user asked her about a future collaboration with Cassidy, she actually revealed that Cassidy was at one point booked as a guest for her show, Always Late. Unfortunately, it was cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Katie Nolan wrote on Orange Cassidy, “We had him booked as a guest for always late this week but the show was cancelled for obvious reasons.”
we had him booked as a guest for always late this week but the show was cancelled for obvious reasons 😔
— Katie Nolan (@katienolan) March 19, 2020
– Isiah Kassidy of Private Party shared this amusing video for watching last night’s Dynamite:
Watching AEW like…#AEWDynamite #ImWithAEW pic.twitter.com/d0NleKnEgE
— Private Party (@IsiahKassidy) March 19, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Lita Says She Doesn’t Understand Why WWE Hasn’t Done Another Evolution PPV, Says Chyna Should Be Inducted Into WWE HOF By Herself
- Daniel Bryan On His Wardrobe Malfunction at Elimination Chamber, Not Knowing It Happened Until Next Day
- More On WrestleMania 36 Reportedly Taking Place Over Multiple Locations
- Chelsea Green Comments on Zack Ryder Going Clean Shaven