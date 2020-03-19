wrestling / News

AEW News: Katie Nolan Reveals Orange Cassidy Almost Appeared on Always Late, Private Party’s Isiah Kassidy Shares Funny Video

March 19, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Orange Cassidy AEW Revolution

As previously reported, ESPN reporter Katie Nolan revealed her adoration for AEW wrestler Orange Cassidy via Twitter. After another user asked her about a future collaboration with Cassidy, she actually revealed that Cassidy was at one point booked as a guest for her show, Always Late. Unfortunately, it was cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Katie Nolan wrote on Orange Cassidy, “We had him booked as a guest for always late this week but the show was cancelled for obvious reasons.”

– Isiah Kassidy of Private Party shared this amusing video for watching last night’s Dynamite:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, Isiah Kassidy, Katie Nolan, Orange Cassidy, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading