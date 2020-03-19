AEW News: Katie Nolan Reveals Orange Cassidy Almost Appeared on Always Late, Private Party’s Isiah Kassidy Shares Funny Video

– As previously reported, ESPN reporter Katie Nolan revealed her adoration for AEW wrestler Orange Cassidy via Twitter. After another user asked her about a future collaboration with Cassidy, she actually revealed that Cassidy was at one point booked as a guest for her show, Always Late. Unfortunately, it was cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

