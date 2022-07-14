AEW News: Keith Lee Addresses Fans After AEW Dynamite, AEW All Out Pre-Sale Codes

– Keith Lee addressed the crowd and talked about his difficult week on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW posted video from after the show with Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee celebrating their AEW World Tag Team Championship win. During the after-show moment, Lee revealed that his closest friend Lascelles King was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer and said he was dedicating this match to him and another friend.

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to King and his family and friends.

– PWInsider reports that a pre-sale kicks off tomorrow for their All Out 2022 events in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. The pre-sale code is JHELAD2014 and you can get tickets at the following links for Dynamite on August 31st, Rampage on September 2nd, and All Out on September 4th. A combo ticket for all three is here once the pre-sale begins.

Tickets will officially go on sale to the general public on Friday morning.