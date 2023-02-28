wrestling / News
AEW News: Kenny Omega Chats With Renee Paquette on The Sessions, Preview for Final Dynamite Before Revolution, New Shirts Available
– AEW star and Trios Champion Kenny Omega is Renee Paquette’s guest on today’s new episode of The Sessions. The full audio and description are available below:
AND NOW… HE is the newest guest on The Sessions. HE is a former AEW, IWGP and AAA Heavyweight Champion. HE is discussing his contract situation, AEW’s women’s division and believe it or not, the incident at All Out. HE almost played hockey apparently, which was a surprise to us. Zooming in from somewhere we presume isn’t *deep breath* NORTH CAROLIIINAAAAAA…. KENNY OMEEEEGAAAAA!!!!
– AEW released the following preview video for Dynamite, which is the go-home episode before Revolution later this weekend:
#AEWDynamite TOMORROW 8/7c on TBS!
•All-Atlantic Title Orange Cassidy v Big Bill
•Face of The Revolution Ladder Match
•Toni Storm v RIHO
•Jericho v Peter Avalon
•Casino Tag Team Battle Royale
•We’ll Hear from World Champ MJF & Bryan Danielson
•FTW Title HOOK v Matt Hardy pic.twitter.com/GNrOn5GB4I
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 28, 2023
– Shop AEW has released new shirts for TNT Champion Samoa Joe, Lee Moriarty, and more:
The King of Television @SamoaJoe has a NEW shirt available at https://t.co/9hHlXpcSbp! Check it out today!#shopaew #aew #aewdynamite #aewrampage pic.twitter.com/IQqJTGZLSt
— ShopAEW.com (@ShopAEW) February 28, 2023
BORN FROM STEEL! Get @theleemoriarty’s NEW shirt that just dropped at https://t.co/9hHlXpcSbp!#shopaew #aew #aewdynamite #aewrampage pic.twitter.com/Xf33q2KlYI
— ShopAEW.com (@ShopAEW) February 27, 2023
Go pick up the new merch! 👕✈️💨 https://t.co/ogR1iw8PNz
— Darius Martin (@DariusMartin612) February 27, 2023
NEW ARRIVAL! Check out this @starkmanjones “Moonwalk” shirt today at https://t.co/9hHlXpcSbp!#shopaew #aew #aewdynamite #aewrampage pic.twitter.com/8B2Z2xy33q
— ShopAEW.com (@ShopAEW) February 27, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Ric Flair Will Be The Face of New Cannabis Line For Erectile Dysfunction
- Mark Henry Says CM Punk Is Not A Cancer, Says He’s A Teacher and Supporter
- Jim Ross On Why He Dislikes Using Race In Storylines, Johnny Ace Angling For His Talent Relations Job In 2003
- Rhea Ripley, Becky Lynch, Zelina Vega Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos This Week