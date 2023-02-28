– AEW star and Trios Champion Kenny Omega is Renee Paquette’s guest on today’s new episode of The Sessions. The full audio and description are available below:

AND NOW… HE is the newest guest on The Sessions. HE is a former AEW, IWGP and AAA Heavyweight Champion. HE is discussing his contract situation, AEW’s women’s division and believe it or not, the incident at All Out. HE almost played hockey apparently, which was a surprise to us. Zooming in from somewhere we presume isn’t *deep breath* NORTH CAROLIIINAAAAAA…. KENNY OMEEEEGAAAAA!!!!

– AEW released the following preview video for Dynamite, which is the go-home episode before Revolution later this weekend:

#AEWDynamite TOMORROW 8/7c on TBS!

•All-Atlantic Title Orange Cassidy v Big Bill

•Face of The Revolution Ladder Match

•Toni Storm v RIHO

•Jericho v Peter Avalon

•Casino Tag Team Battle Royale

•We’ll Hear from World Champ MJF & Bryan Danielson

•FTW Title HOOK v Matt Hardy

– Shop AEW has released new shirts for TNT Champion Samoa Joe, Lee Moriarty, and more: