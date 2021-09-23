wrestling / News
AEW News: Kenny Omega Shoots Down Idea of Bryan Danielson Rematch, Brandi Rhodes Returns on Dynamite
– Kenny Omega isn’t up for a rematch with Bryan Danielson after their time limit draw on AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam. After Omega and Danielson fought to a draw on tonight’s show, Omega posted to Twitter to shoot down the possibility of another go, writing:
“Ain’t gonna be no rematch. #AEW #AEWDynamite #AEWGrandSlam”
— Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) September 23, 2021
– Brandi Rhodes made her return to AEW TV on tonight’s Dynamite, accompanying Cody Rhodes to the ring alongside Arn Anderson for Rhodes’ match with Malakai Black. Brandi had an interaction with Black before the match, flipping him the double bird as you can see below.
Black defeated Cody for a second time on tonight’s show.
.@CodyRhodes is back…and so is @TheBrandiRhodes! It's Cody vs #MalakaiBlack NEXT – Watch #AEWDynamite: Grand Slam LIVE NOW on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/IIFXWkofg4
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 23, 2021
Welcome back, @TheBrandiRhodes. #AEWGrandSlam #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/UEu0zE7xNR
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) September 23, 2021
