AEW News: Kenny Omega on Receiving PWI Wrestler of the Year Award, Being Voted Best Wrestler 2021, Paul Wight Chats With Freddie Prinze Jr., Kenny Omega in Impact Hour II

– AEW star Kenny Omega commented on receiving the Pro Wrestling Illustrated Wrestler of the Year Award for 2021. You can see his comments on the award below:

“Critical success is a great thing, but there’s nothing like being the fans’ choice as the best wrestler of 2021. Thanks to all that participated in the vote. Also a big thank you to the competition. You folks had the best year of your careers so it made me try a smidge harder.”

– AEW talent Paul Wight was the guest on this week’s Wrestling With Freddie podcast. You can check out the full audio below:

Standing at a towering 7’0” and weighing in at 383lbs, American professional wrestler and actor, Paul “The Big Show” Wight joins Freddie Prinze Jr. on the latest episode of Wrestling with Freddie. The two sit down and discuss the four page script Freddie wrote for Paul, how fame never got to his head, and doing voiceover work.

– Impact Wrestling released Omega Hour II, showcasing Kenny Omega vs. Rich Swan in an AEW vs. Impact Wrestling World title match. You can check out that video below: