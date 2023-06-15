wrestling / News
AEW News: KENTA Still Wants That Bag, AEW Returning To Colorado, Dynamite Highlights
– In a post on Twitter, KENTA once again hinted at an appearance at AEW Collision but said he still wants that bag. He has been demanding a lot of money in order to come in and fight CM Punk.
– AEW will return to Broomfield, CO at the 1stBank Center on September 27. A pre-sale began this morning with the code PCDYMS.
