AEW News: KENTA Still Wants That Bag, AEW Returning To Colorado, Dynamite Highlights

– In a post on Twitter, KENTA once again hinted at an appearance at AEW Collision but said he still wants that bag. He has been demanding a lot of money in order to come in and fight CM Punk.

– AEW will return to Broomfield, CO at the 1stBank Center on September 27. A pre-sale began this morning with the code PCDYMS.

– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of Dynamite: