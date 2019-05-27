AEW News: Kevin Sullivan Produced Double or Nothing Video Packages, More on Backstage Crew, Atlas Security to Work With Company

– Kevin Sullivan did the production for the video packages of AEW’s Double or Nothing PPV. PWInsider reports that Sullivan, who has worked for Impact in the past, was responsible for the packages.

– TNA alum Steve Small specially built the ring that AEW used on the PPV, while Keith Mitchell headed the production team. The site says that several former WCW production employees worked the show.

– Atlas Security was there and will be working for the company going forward.