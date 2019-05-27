wrestling / News
AEW News: Kevin Sullivan Produced Double or Nothing Video Packages, More on Backstage Crew, Atlas Security to Work With Company
May 27, 2019 | Posted by
– Kevin Sullivan did the production for the video packages of AEW’s Double or Nothing PPV. PWInsider reports that Sullivan, who has worked for Impact in the past, was responsible for the packages.
– TNA alum Steve Small specially built the ring that AEW used on the PPV, while Keith Mitchell headed the production team. The site says that several former WCW production employees worked the show.
– Atlas Security was there and will be working for the company going forward.
More Trending Stories
- Young Bucks Discuss Taking Shots At WWE At Double or Nothing, Call AEW A ‘Billion Dollar Company’
- Tony Khan Discusses AEW Taking A Shot At Triple H at Double or Nothing, PAC’s Status, Giving Wrestling Fans A Better Quality of Life, More
- More Details On Jon Moxley’s Contract Status With AEW & When He Will Make In-Ring Debut
- Dustin Rhodes On AEW’s Future: ‘Vince Better Watch His A**’