AEW News: Kip Sabian Hypes Six-Man Tag Match on Dynamite, Anthony Ogogo on Signing With AEW

October 28, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Kip Sabian

– AEW has released a new video with Kip Sabian hyping his match alongside Jack Evans and Angelico against Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks For AEW Dynamite. You can see the video below. Sabian pointed out that he won the first AEW match against Sammy Guevara and has the best win-loss record for someone not appearing on Dynamite yet, and that he, Angelico and Evans believe it’s all about the Elite and so that’s who they’re going after:

– Anthony Ogogo also took to Twitter, commenting on his signing with AEW:

