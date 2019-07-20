AEW News: Konnan Calls Cody Out At AAA Show, Cody Teams With MJF

– Konnan decided to call Cody out during last night’s AAA Conquista Total Gira show. You can see the video of the in-ring promo below, in which he said, “When you come to Mexico, you check in with me. You want to make any power moves, you check in with me. AEW is taking baby steps! Triple-A has been running the game for 27 years. You could come sit under the learning tree, instead of giving dumb one-liners and trying to bury me. And let me tell you something, if you don’t heed my advice, it will be the worst mistake you ever made since you decided to grow that goofy mustache a couple years ago. Make no bones about it.”

– Cody and MJF allied during the show for a tag team match against Daga and Taurus. Wrestling Inc reports that Daga and Taurus won, with MJF taking the pinfall. Video of a double low-blow spot is below: